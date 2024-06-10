Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $835.83 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000818 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,355,817 coins and its circulating supply is 984,791,407 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.