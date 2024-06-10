The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. 7,214,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,954. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

