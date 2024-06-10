The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $450.30 and last traded at $451.95. Approximately 282,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,298,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 222,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

