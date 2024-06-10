The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $149,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 82,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 82,152 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.46. 1,019,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

