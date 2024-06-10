The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $76.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $77.94 on Monday. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

