The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.87. 201,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

