Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 32,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.79. The company has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

