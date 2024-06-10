Theta Fuel Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $579.96 million and $5.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00046920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,576,455,673 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

