THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE THO opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

