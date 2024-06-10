Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises 0.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 41,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.16. 721,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,157. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.