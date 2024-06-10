Tiger Pacific Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 2.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,868. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

