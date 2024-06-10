Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.