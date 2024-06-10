Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TXG traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.63. 128,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,135. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.88.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

