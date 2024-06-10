Traders Buy Large Volume of Abbott Laboratories Call Options (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,076 call options.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,809,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $431,890,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

