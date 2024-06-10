TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.88.

TMDX stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $144.23.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

