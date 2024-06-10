TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Decreased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,394 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 4.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,801. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on THS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

