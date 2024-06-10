Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

