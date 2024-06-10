Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.97 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.