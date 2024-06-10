Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $481.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.26 and a 200 day moving average of $434.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

