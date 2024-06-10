UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,155,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. 641,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

