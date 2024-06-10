Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 266,772 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.05% of HP worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 77,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HP by 1,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. 3,673,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,193,333. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

