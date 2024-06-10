Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 61 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.90. 4,923,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,855,881. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,397 shares of company stock valued at $282,152,645. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

