Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,604,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $393.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.