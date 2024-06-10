Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 547,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

