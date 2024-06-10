Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

PKG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.26. 136,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.