Unigestion Holding SA Has $41.69 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.57. The stock has a market cap of $448.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

