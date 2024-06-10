Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $10.33 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $301.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $10.33 or 0.00014878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

