United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $138,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

