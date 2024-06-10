US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,276 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,098. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

