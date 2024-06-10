US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

