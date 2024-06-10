Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTMD shares. StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

