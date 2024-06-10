V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Insider Bracken Darrell Purchases 75,200 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,674,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

