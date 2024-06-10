Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $173.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $154.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

