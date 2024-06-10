Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Down 3.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 735,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,777,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.