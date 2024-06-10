Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.42. The company had a trading volume of 725,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $363.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average is $329.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

