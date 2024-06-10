Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.96. 409,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

