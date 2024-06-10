Vazirani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 207,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

