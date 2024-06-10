Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0054

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $89.45 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.00676663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00114702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00256682 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00079303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

