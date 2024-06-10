Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock remained flat at $59.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,829. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

