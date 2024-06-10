Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 41,093 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,093 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Automatic Data Processing worth $328,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.45 on Monday, hitting $246.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

