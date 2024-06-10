Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,013 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,201,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,390,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.88. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.