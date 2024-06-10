Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $13,200,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.