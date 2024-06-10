Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 59,031 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 615,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

