Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557,283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 552,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

