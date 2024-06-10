Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

