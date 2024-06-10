Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.85. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 26,010 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

