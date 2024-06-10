Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.