Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 4,946,876 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

