Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 9,997 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 6.62% of Ultralife worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.92. 76,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,958. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on ULBI

About Ultralife

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.