Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.76% of Napco Security Technologies worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,833,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 134,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 242,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

