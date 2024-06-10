Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,632. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

